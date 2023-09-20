Roundup: Richard Nelson / Fed decision / Amazon Alexa 

Exiting the race: State Rep. Richard Nelson has bowed out of the race to be Louisiana’s next governor and has endorsed front-runner Attorney General Jeff Landry. Nelson, a Mandeville Republican who made eliminating the state income tax his signature issue, never broke 2% in polls, failing to gather momentum with voters and donors. His campaign says in a statement released on social media that Nelson would pursue opportunities in the private sector. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

No rate increase: The U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady after its meeting today, but stiffened its hawkish stance, with another rate increase projected by the end of the year. Reuters has the full story.

AI gadgets: Amazon has unveiled a slew of gadgets and an update to its popular voice assistant Alexa, infusing it with more generative AI features to better compete with other tech companies who’ve rolled out flashy chatbots. Read more.