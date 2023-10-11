Roundup: ‘Revenge travel’ / Wholesale prices / Junk fees ban 

Slowing down: Consumers’ pent-up desire to take trips following COVID-19 restrictions drove a resurgence known as “revenge travel,” over the past two years, but it’s starting to slow down. Some budget airlines say they are having to slash fares to keep seats full. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Inflation: U.S. wholesale prices rose last month at the fastest pace since April, suggesting that inflationary pressures remain despite a year and a half of higher interest rates. The Labor Department reported this morning that its producer price index climbed 2.2% from a year earlier. That was up from a 2% uptick in August. See the report.

Consumer protection: The Federal Trade Commission this morning proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus junk fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. President Joe Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The FTC proposal is being coupled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announcing that it will block large banks from charging junk fees to provide basic customer services. Read more.