Roundup: Retention awards / Infant formula / Traffic deaths  

Keeping executives: Big U.S. companies are doling out one-time awards to executives in an effort to retain high-performing leaders amid record employee turnover and reward them for managing through a couple of tough years, The Wall Street Journal reports. Retention awards, provided in addition to standard compensation plans, are a focus of companies’ pay disclosures this year as concerns about the tight labor market are extending to the C-suite. Read the full story.

Emergency spending: House Democrats unveiled a $28 million emergency spending bill today to address the shortage of infant formula in the U.S. The funding would increase FDA staffing focused on the formula shortage to boost inspections, prevent fraudulent products from getting onto store shelves and acquire better data on the marketplace, lawmakers contend. Read more.

Numbers jump: Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the roads after the coronavirus pandemic forced many to stay at home. The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975. Read more.