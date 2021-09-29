Roundup: Restaurant struggles / Francois Grill / STEM careers 

Worse off: More than half of restaurant operators surveyed by the National Restaurant Association say that business conditions are worse now than three months ago. The trade group surveyed 4,000 operators between Sept. 7 and Sept. 15 and is using the results to lobby against President Joe Biden’s plan to raise the corporate tax rate and proposed changes to the National Labor Relations Act, CNBC reports. The association is also asking lawmakers to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which was created during the pandemic to help keep the industry afloat. Read more.

Bourbon Street favorites: Perkins Rowe today announced that Francois Grill Bourbon Street Blues is now open. The restaurant specializes in what it calls “Bourbon Street food,” or a mix of Sicilian, French and Cajun cuisine, and is located next to California Pizza Kitchen in the space formerly occupied by Lava Cantina, which closed in 2018.

Online platform: The Louisiana Department of Education is working with Boeing and the LaSTEM Advisory Council to provide a new online platform for Louisiana students grades five through nine. The platform, Learning Blade, introduces students to jobs in high-demand STEM fields and teaches them about the relationship between what they learn in school and what they could do for a living as adults. Read more.