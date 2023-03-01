Roundup: Restaurant fire / Treasurer’s race / Mortgage demand  

Business damaged: A fire on Scotland Avenue this morning heavily damaged family-owned seafood restaurant Straight Outta Scotland, WBRZ-TV reports. Video from the Baton Rouge Fire Department shows the business completely consumed by flames when crews arrived. Read more.

ICYMI: Personal financial adviser Dustin Granger of Lake Charles became the first Democrat to enter the Louisiana treasurer’s race Tuesday, emphasizing state government should shift away from favoring oil and gas investments and diversify its financial portfolio. Read more about Granger from Louisiana Illuminator.

28-year low: Mortgage rates moved higher again last week, and mortgage applications to purchase a home dropped 6% compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Volume was 44% lower than the same week one year ago, and is now sitting at a 28-year low. CNBC has the full story.