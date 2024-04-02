Roundup: Reporter apologizes / Tesla / Retail woes

‘Long overdue’: The Los Angeles Times reporter who penned a heavily criticized column ahead of LSU’s Sweet 16 game vs. UCLA has since apologized for negative language he used in it. Ben Bolch, who authored the since-edited column, issued a public apology to LSU on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, ahead of the Tigers’ Elite Eight matchup against Iowa, calling it “long overdue.” Read more—and the full apology—from USA Today Network.

Sales drop: Tesla sales fell nearly 9% last quarter as competition heats up and demand for electric vehicles simmers. The decline is the first for the company since 2020. Read more from The Associated Press.

Window of opportunity: Macy’s plan to close 150 of its stores has the department chain’s retail competitors viewing the move as an opportunity. In recent interviews with CNBC, Target CEO Brian Cornell and Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury say Macy’s decision to shrink its footprint gives them a chance to increase their own sales. Read more from CNBC.