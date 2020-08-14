Roundup: Rep. Ted James / $5.2M in grants / LSU emergency preparedness 

Party politics: Gov. John Bel Edwards threw his support today to state Rep. Ted James of Baton Rouge to be the next leader of the Louisiana Democratic Party, an endorsement that gives the lawmaker an edge in the competition. The current party chair, state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson of New Orleans, announced in July she wouldn’t seek another four-year term. Members of the party’s governing body—the Democratic State Central Committee—will vote on a new chair Aug. 29. Read the full story.

Local projects: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves today announced 11 grants, totaling $5.2 million, have been awarded this week from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Transportation for projects in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District. More than $1 million of the total will go to Pennington Biomedical research center for medical research. See the full funding breakdown.

First responder training: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has granted $22 million to LSU’s National Center for Biomedical Research and Academy for Counter-Terrorism Education. This funding allows LSU NCBRT/ACE to teach emergency preparedness training to first responders at the state, local, tribal and territorial level at no direct cost to the participants. The organization’s classes have been recognized as the highest-quality training provided to the nation’s law enforcement by the National Sherriff’s Association. Read the full announcement from LSU.