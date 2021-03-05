Roundup: Rental assistance / Mask mandates / US trade

New program: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the launch of a new program that will provide financial assistance to Louisiana renters and landlords experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021. This relief package includes $25 billion for emergency rental assistance, of which $161 million has been allocated to the state to provide assistance in 57 Louisiana parishes. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Backed by numbers: Easing mask mandates and reopening restaurants have led to a rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths, according to a new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that comes as the agency urges states not to aggressively lift health restrictions, CNBC reports. According to the study, which examined county data between last March and December, mask mandates implemented by local governments were able to slow the spread of the virus starting about 20 days after their implementation. Read the full story.

Deficit rises: The level of imported goods to the U.S. in January reached unprecedented levels and pushed the trade deficit 1.9% higher as the coronavirus pandemic continues to distort global commerce. The gap between the goods and services the U.S. sold and what it bought abroad rose to $68.2 billion from $67 billion in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports rose 1% to $191.9 billion, while imports increased 1.2% to $260.2 billion. See the report.