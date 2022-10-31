Roundup: Rent payments / Fed meeting /  Midterm polling  

Invoicing platform: JPMorgan is piloting a platform it created for property owners and managers that automates the invoicing and receipt of online rent payments, according to Sam Yen, chief innovation officer of JPMorgan’s commercial banking division. The bank hopes to gain traction by offering users valuable insights through data and analytics, including how to set rent levels, where to make future investments and even screening tenants, according to Yen. CNBC has the full story.

Slowing hikes?: The Federal Reserve may reach a turning point this week as it announces what’s expected to be another substantial three-quarter-point hike in its key interest rate—its fourth straight. Fed officials will likely engage in a fraught debate over whether it may soon be time to slow its rate hikes. At a news conference after the Fed’s next meeting on Wednesday, Chair Jerome Powell could signal a forthcoming shift to smaller rate increases. Read the full story.

Kennedy leads: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is outpacing his competitors in his bid for reelection, according to recent polling, The Center Square reports. A Public Policy Polling survey of 633 likely voters conducted Oct. 10-11 found 53% planned to vote for Kennedy “if the election was today.” Former fighter pilot Luke Mixon, a Democrat supported by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was backed by 16%, while communications consultant Gary Chambers garnered 8%. Democrat Syrita Steib received 6% support, and 14% were undecided. Read the full story.