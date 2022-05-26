Roundup: Renewable diesel / US economy shrinks / Abandoned oil wells

Chalmette Refining: MRC Global today announced that Chalmette Refining has selected MRC Global as the primary pipe, valves and fittings provider for Chalmette’s renewable diesel project in St. Bernard Parish, marking the next step as the refinery transitions an idle unit to produce a new product. Read more about the renewable diesel project from a past Daily Report.

First quarter: The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year even though consumers and businesses kept spending at a solid pace, the government reported this morning in a slight downgrade of its previous estimate for the January-March quarter. Last quarter’s drop in the U.S. gross domestic product—the broadest gauge of economic output—does not likely signal the start of a recession. The contraction was caused, in part, by a wider trade gap: The nation spent more on imports than other countries did on U.S. exports. Read more

Cleanup: About $33 million of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan recently signed into law by President Joe Biden will go toward cleaning up 277 of an estimated 15,000 abandoned oil and gas wells on federal land, the nation’s interior secretary said Wednesday. Some 163 wells are in Louisiana, in five wildlife refuges and the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve’s Barataria unit. Sixty-eight are in the Darbonne National Wildlife Refuge and 59 in the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge. Read the full story.