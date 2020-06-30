Roundup: Religious schools ruling / Forum 225 / $10M microscope 

Win for conservatives: States can not cut religious schools out of programs that send public money to private education, a divided Supreme Court ruled today. By a 5-4 vote with the conservatives in the majority, the justices upheld a Montana scholarship program that allows state tax credits for private schooling in which almost all the recipients attend religious schools. Read the full story.

Partnering program: Forum 225 has opened applications for its annual Public Education Project, an initiative of its Service Pillar designed for area young professionals to partner with one school to award a $500 grant for a project that will enhance the school environment or provide resources and opportunities for students. For more information or to apply, visit forum225.org/PEP.

Research funding: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy announced today that the U.S. Army has awarded LSU a $10 million transmission electron microscope. Transmission electron microscopes are the only instruments that allow researchers to examine physical and chemical properties at levels smaller than the atom. These microscopes are a crucial tool in analyzing materials for biomedical research, microelectronics, and nanoelectronics research, as well as for superconductivity research and for the development and manufacturing of materials. Read the full announcement.