Roundup: Relief Telemed / Kean Miller event / Oil and gas royalties 

Must surrender: Vishal Vasanji, founding CEO of Baton Rouge health tech company Relief Telemed, has a little over a month before he must turn himself into the Louisiana’s Attorney General’s Office, WAFB-TV reports. Vasanji pleaded guilty to federal charges for misusing company funds after he allegedly coaxed money for car payments, cleaning services, grocery delivery services and private school tuition from investors who thought their cash would be spent on his business. Read more from a previous edition of Daily Report

Tax developments briefing: Kean Miller is hosting a breakfast briefing seminar on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Jubans Restaurant. Registration will begin at 7:30 am and the program will conclude at 9:00 am. The presentation will cover tax and incentive-related developments during the 2023 regular session of the Louisiana Legislature.

New rules: Oil and gas companies would have to pay more to drill on public lands and satisfy stronger requirements to clean up old or abandoned wells under a new rule proposed Thursday by the Biden administration. The Interior Department rule would raise royalty rates for oil drilling by more than one-third, to 16.67%. The previous rate of 12.5% paid by oil and gas companies for federal drilling rights had remained unchanged for a century. Read more.