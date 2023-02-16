Roundup: Reggie’s Bar / Mortgage rates / Natural gas prices 

Staying closed: Reggie’s Bar in Tigerland, where 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was reportedly drinking before she was fatally struck by a car, is expected to remain closed for months after a hearing regarding the bar’s suspended liquor license was delayed. According to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, the hearing is now scheduled for April 27. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Big jump: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate jumped this week to its highest level in five weeks—bad news for home shoppers heading into the spring buying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate rose to 6.32% from 6.12% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.92%. Read more.

Falling: The price of natural gas used to heat homes and generate electricity is plunging this year, bringing some relief to consumers and helping drive down inflation. The fuel accounts for nearly 25% of residential energy needs, making it a big driver in last year’s worst bout of inflation in four decades. Since the start of 2023, U.S. natural gas prices have fallen 40% and Europe’s prices are not far behind. Read more.