Roundup: Refineries boost production / Car prices surge / July Fourth events  

Gasoline demand: U.S. oil refiners typically increase production during the summer months, but this year they are swinging for the fences after a year of losses, The Houston Chronicle reports. Industrywide, gasoline production in the week ended June 18 jumped 4% to 10.3 million barrels a day, the highest level since September 2019, as gasoline demand also rose by nearly 1%. Read the full story.

Above sticker: With inventory tight and customers clamoring for cars and trucks, auto dealers are charging more, increasing the price above manufacturer suggested prices and in some cases requiring customers buy certain add-ons, such as protective coatings and accessories, The Wall Street Journal Reports. In mid-June, about 75% of all vehicles sold in the U.S. went for the sticker price or above, up from 67% at the end of May and higher than the average of around 36% before the pandemic. Read the full story.

Celebrations return: Events were paused in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the Capital City is making up for last year’s cancellations with a full lineup of activities this Saturday for July Fourth, including WBRZ-TV’s annual fireworks display on the Mississippi River. See the rundown of Independence Day celebrations from 225 magazine.