Roundup: Red Stick Farmers Market / Department of Corrections audit / Chevron, Hess Corp. oil discovery 

Anniversary: The Red Stick Farmer’s Market is observing its 23rd anniversary with live music and food on Saturday, Nov. 2. Nonprofit The Big River Economic & Agricultural Development Alliance started the market in the late ‘90s, when it collaborated with a collection of farmers to bring produce to sell downtown every week.

Findings: A Louisiana legislative audit says the Department of Public Safety and Corrections is failing to properly track inmate release dates, leading to many errors including miscalculating parole eligibility. Auditors say 40 sentence computations were tested, and five had inaccurate information, leading to incorrect release dates, missed rehabilitation program credits or incorrect parole eligibility classifications. Twenty-one of those tested lacked a reviewer’s signature. Read the full story.

Welling up: Hess Corp. and Chevron today announced a new Gulf of Mexico discovery at a test well near the companies’ existing Tubular Bells oil field in the deepwater Gulf near Mississippi, The Houston Chronicle reports. The discovery will lead to what essentially is an expansion project. New York-based Hess and Chevron will develop the area, connecting the new wells via pipelines to its current operations. Read the full story.