Roundup: Red dust / ACES / Independent grocers

Red dust: A few years after a bauxite chemical plant was shuttered, mountains of red dust still sit atop a lake behind the Pelican Crossing subdivision in Gonzales. Residents have expressed concern over the amount of red dust that has been flying over their neighborhood, and they say the problem is only getting worse. Read more from WVLA-TV.

ACES: Baton Rouge-based 1803 Electric Cooperative Inc. on May 1 became a member of ACES, a national energy management company that helps its members buy, sell and manage energy more efficiently and with less risk. Learn more.

Independent grocers: Instacart and members of Retailer Owned Food Distributors & Associates today announced that ROFDA wholesalers, representing more than 2,250 stores, will leverage Carrot Ads to power their retail media networks. The partnership will enable advertisers to drive sales at thousands of local independent grocers more easily and efficiently. Read more.