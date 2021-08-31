Roundup: Recovery fund / Post storm dangers / LSU closed / GoodRx doctor visits

Community aid: The Baton Rouge Area Foundation is raising money to distribute relief grants to nonprofits responding to Hurricane Ida. The staff of the foundation is assessing damage across south Louisiana ahead of targeting grants where they are most needed. BRAF will also coordinate with other community foundations to deliver aid to nonprofits helping people that were in the path of Ida. People and businesses can donate at BRAF.org

Ida’s aftermath: It’s becoming clear that Ida’s danger extends well beyond the inundation, scattered debris and power outages caused by the Category 4 hurricane, The Washington Post reports. Cars and generators will eventually run out of fuel; service stations can’t pump gasoline without electricity. Cell phone batteries will dwindle and water treatment systems will buckle without a reliable power system. In the meantime, FEMA has deployed more than 200 generators to Louisiana and expects to send more. Read the full story.

LSU off this week: LSU will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 6, reopening after the Labor Day holiday. Residence halls will remain open and updates on food services can be found on the university’s dining website or LSU’s social media pages.

Free visits: GoodRx is offering free online doctor visits to Louisiana residents now through Sept. 10, to make sure that everyone who needs care can safely reach a doctor. GoodRx Care connects patients, with or without insurance, to licensed physicians for treatment of simple medical problems such as the flu, UTI, short term medication refills and more. Get more information.