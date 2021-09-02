Roundup: Recovery efforts / Free ice / Unemployment drops / Ochsner clinics 

Update: Gov. John Bel Edwards plans to hold a news conference at 5:15 p.m. today after visiting St. Bernard, Plaquemines and Tangipahoa parishes to assess hurricane damage. WAFB-TV plans to stream the conference. Watch the event here.

Cool down: East Baton Rouge Parish residents will be able to pick up free ice at a community ice distribution today, the Broome administration announced. The site will open at noon at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters at 9000 Airline Highway. Ice will be distributed via a drive-thru.

Jobless claims: The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 340,000, a pandemic low, another sign that the job market is steadily rebounding from the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000, the Labor Department reported this morning. The weekly count has mostly fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. See the full report.

Emergency rooms: After weathering Hurricane Ida Sunday during a surge in COVID-19 patients, Ochsner Health hospitals in Southeast Louisiana are working through the damage to care for impacted communities, The Daily Advertiser reports. Ochsner President and CEO Warner Thomas says the system is operating emergency rooms in Houma and Richland, and plans to open more clinics in New Orleans today. Read the full story.