Roundup: Raising Cane’s beer / Robocalls / Crawfish robots

Parish Brewing Co.: Broussard-based Parish Brewing Co. is launching a limited edition beer in partnership with Raising Cane’s, inspired by the restaurant’s lemonade. The beer, called “No Slaw Extra Toast” was released this week, and features two of Raising Cane’s dog mascots on the can.

Slight decrease: Americans received just over 4.2 billion robocalls in July, a 4.8% decrease from June, according to phone software company YouMail. However, Baton Rouge took the cake for most robocalls per person last month, with cellphone users getting an average of 36 robocalls. See the report.

Mudbug harvesting: A team of LSU students has created a robotic arm they say can help speed up crawfish harvesting by lessening the effort it takes for farmers to hoist up crawfish traps. The harvesting arm, which was built to one-third the scale of a commercial crawfish trap, is controlled by a Playstation 4 controller. It directs the arm to grab the trap, dump, rebait, and place the trap back down. Read more from LSU.