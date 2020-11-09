Roundup: Race and politics / BRPD allegations / US gasoline prices  

Zoom event: Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Member Jason Riley will discuss “Economics and Politics of Race” at a virtual LSU event at 5 p.m. Thursday. Southern University’s Department of Political Science and History Chair Albert Samuels will join Riley to talk about continued inequalities of Black people in the U.S. and the political structure encompassing them. Get more information here.

Police search: Three Baton Rouge police officers are on paid administrative leave after an LSU football player alleged he was ‘violated’ by law enforcement over the weekend, WBRZ-TV reports. The department confirmed late this morning that three of its officers are on leave after the incident involving freshman wide receiver Koy Moore on Saturday. The student-athlete took to social media, alleging the officers drew their guns and aggressively searched him without reason. Read the full story.

At the pump: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents over the past two weeks to $2.19 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to drop because crude oil costs remain low. The price at the pump is 50 cents below where it was a year ago.