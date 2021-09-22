Roundup: Pumpkin spice explosion / US crude inventories / Home sales  

Fall flavor takes over: The pumpkin spice “industrial complex”—the consumer cloud of allspice, cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg—has grown to $278.5 million over the last year, USA Today reports. That’s up nearly 11% over the previous period. Sales climbed 13% and 3% in the two previous years. Companies are pumping the flavor into products ranging from protein powder to hard seltzer and pasta. Read the full story.

Supply drops: U.S. crude inventories decreased by 3.5 million barrels last week helping to boost oil prices. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was trading around $71.50 at about 10 a.m., The Houston Chronicle reports. Oil prices also were helped by projections by the American Petroleum Institute that inventories would decrease more than the market expected, amid a tight overall global market, according to Norwegian research firm Rystad Energy. Read the full story.

Signs of cooling: Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in August and prices that have been soaring eased, the latest sign the housing market is cooling as intense competition leaves many would-be buyers on the sidelines. Existing homes sales fell 2% last month from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million units, the National Association of Realtors said today. That’s slightly more than the 5.87 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet. See the report.

On the delta front …