Roundup: PSC meeting / College admissions / UBS settlement  

Entergy to answer questions: Following recent power outages experienced by Entergy Louisiana customers in the Baton Rouge area, the Louisiana Public Service Commission has added an agenda item to its upcoming business and executive session scheduled for Aug. 16. Representatives from Entergy will be present to update the commissioners and the public on the causes of the outages and restoration efforts. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at the Galvez Building downtown.

Federal guidance: The federal Justice and Education departments this morning released guidance for colleges and universities about how to consider race in admissions decisions, following the Supreme Court’s summer decision that struck down affirmative action in higher education. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, on a call with reporters, said higher education institutions can continue to participate in targeted outreach programs in underserved communities as a way to recruit students from a diverse background. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Housing bubble: UBS will pay U.S. authorities $1.44 billion to settle the last lingering legal case over Wall Street’s role in the housing bubble of the early 2000s, which ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. The Swiss bank agreed to pay a civil penalty over how it handled the sale of 40 mortgage-backed securities issued in 2006 and 2007. The settlement argues that UBS bankers gave false and misleading statements about the health of the mortgages in those bonds to the buyers in violation of federal securities law. Read more.