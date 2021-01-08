Roundup: Protesters fired / Vaccine anxiety / Social media 

Cutting ties: In the wake of the riot at the Capitol, companies moved to cut ties with President Donald Trump and his supporters and fired workers who participated, The Wall Street Journal reports. Facebook Inc. banned Trump indefinitely and Canada-based Shopify Inc. closed online stores associated with his campaign and businesses. A number of companies said they fired employees who participated in the riot at the Capitol after seeing employees in photos and videos posted to social media. Read the full story.

Health care workers: The desperately awaited vaccination drive against the coronavirus is running into resistance from an unlikely quarter: Surprising numbers of U.S. health care workers are refusing shots. It is happening in nursing homes and, to a lesser degree, in hospitals, with employees expressing what experts say are unfounded fears of side effects from vaccines that were developed at record speed. More than three weeks into the campaign, some places are seeing as much as 80% of the staff holding back. Read the full story.

FTC order: The Federal Trade Commission is asking social media giants to reveal how they collect and use customer data, The Houston Chronicle reports. Nine social media and streaming companies including Facebook, Amazon and Twitter have 45 days to hand over details on how they collect user information. The FTC is not only requiring these companies to hand over information about how they collect and use customer data, but also information on their advertising practices, user engagement and how the data affects children and teens. Read the full story.