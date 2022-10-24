Roundup: Project management course / BoomNation app / Oil prices  

Professional certification: Enrollment is now open for LSU’s intensive project management professional certification exam prep course, Nov. 14-17. The deadline to register for the class is Nov. 1. The course is designed to prepare professionals for the Project Management Institute’s PMP Certification exam. Get additional information here.

Job connections: BoomNation, a Baton Rouge-based jobs network that connects tradespeople with work opportunities, today announced it is partnering with more than a dozen Louisiana construction and service companies on its platform. Among companies that have signed on board are MMR Constructors and Southern Devall. David Devall, vice president at Southern Devall, says the traditional job networks like LinkedIn don’t work well for people in the trades, and that using BoomNation will help the firm with hiring.

Dropping: Oil settled lower in choppy trade this afternoon as data showed demand from China remained lackluster in September and weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $93.26 a barrel, after rising 2% last week. Read more.