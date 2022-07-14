Roundup: Producer prices / ExxonMobil emissions / Car cleaning 

Still climbing: Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 11.3% in June compared with a year earlier, the latest painful reminder that inflation is running hot through the American economy. Last month’s jump in wholesale inflation was led by energy prices, which soared 54% from a year earlier. On a month-to-month basis, wholesale inflation rose 1.1% from May to June, also the biggest jump since March. See the report.

Second-largest emitter: Hilcorp Energy, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum are the U.S. oil-and-gas industry’s top emitters of greenhouse gasses, according to a new report based on federal data. The four companies are also the top emitters of methane, according to the report released this morning by environmental nonprofits Ceres and the Clean Air Task Force. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Moving in: NuVinAir this week announced its expansion into Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The company produces and sells products that clean and disinfect vehicle interiors, and caters to rental-car companies, dealerships, car washes, detailing shops and other businesses that service or own vehicle fleets. Read the announcement.