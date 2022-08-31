Roundup: Private payrolls / COVID booster / Oil prices

Hiring trends: Private payrolls grew by just 132,000 in August, a deceleration from the 270,000 gain in July, according to payroll processing company ADP. From a sector standpoint, services-related industries accounted for most of the jobs, with 110,000 added positions. Leisure and hospitality grew by 96,000 while seeing pay increases of 12.1%. However, many sectors, such as financial activities, saw decreases. CNBC has the full story.

New vaccines: The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines—booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge. Read more.

Sliding: Oil prices continued to slide this morning on investor worries about the state of the global economy, Reuters reports. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.78 at $96.53 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss. Read more.