Roundup: Primary changes / FTC investigation / Kayshon Boutte arrested

Signed into law: Louisiana will shift to closed party primary elections for some offices in 2026 after Gov. Jeff Landry signed a bill into law this week that will change the way the state’s voters elect their members of Congress, state school board, the Public Service Commission and state Supreme Court. Read about how this new system will work from USA Today Network.

Big Tech scrutiny: U.S. antitrust enforcers are opening an investigation into the relationships between leading artificial intelligence startups such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Anthropic and the tech giants that have invested billions of dollars into them. Read more.

Gambling charges: Former LSU football star Kayshon Boutte was arrested Thursday on charges related to illegal online gaming, following a lengthy investigation by Louisiana State Police. Boutte is accused of creating an online betting account under a fictitious name and then placing illegal bets while he was still under the age of 21 and not legally allowed to gamble. WAFB-TV has the full story.