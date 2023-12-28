Roundup: Presidential primary / CRPC survey / Pending home sales 

Latest legal challenge: Louisiana is the latest state where a court challenge seeks to keep former President Donald Trump’s name off the ballot in next year’s election. A lawsuit filed Dec. 22 in East Baton Rouge Parish against outgoing Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin cites Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, WVUE-TV Fox 8 reported Wednesday. Plaintiff Ashley Reeb of Chalmette specifically wants Trump left off the March presidential party primary ballot. Read more about the lawsuit from Louisiana Illuminator.

Deadline extended: The Capital Region Planning Commission is developing a comprehensive safety action plan that will identify areas for roadway and safety improvements in five parishes. The organization has extended the deadline for area residents to complete its survey online.

On the home front: U.S. pending home sales in November were unchanged compared with October and 5.2% lower than November of last year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The reading, which is based on signed contracts during the month, is a forward-looking indicator of closed sales as well as the most current insight into what potential homebuyers are thinking. Read more from CNBC.