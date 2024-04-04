Roundup:  PR awards / Electric vehicles / OLOL Children’s Hospital

AI and PR awards: ThreeSixtyEight Chief Growth Officer Adrian Owen Jones will be the keynote speaker at the Public Relations Association of Louisiana-Baton Rouge Chapter Red Stick Awards program on April 24 at Jubans Restaurant and Bar. She’ll offer real-world examples and actionable tips for PR practitioners to effectively utilize AI tools. The program will begin at 11 a.m. Also on the agenda: Presenting the winners of the organization’s 2024 Red Stick Awards and announcing recipients of the PRAL Individual Awards. Get the agenda and tickets here.

Pushing it back: With U.S. electric vehicle sales starting to slow, Ford Motor Co. says it will delay rolling out new electric pickup trucks and a new large electric SUV as it adds gas-electric hybrids to its model lineup. Production of the pickup will be delayed another year, until 2026. Read more from The Associated Press.

Tightening up security: Less than a week after a woman was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital executives say they will provide information this morning on security updates and expectations for visitors at the hospital.