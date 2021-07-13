Roundup: PPP forgiveness / Mosquito spraying / AG Jeff Landry 

Easier process: Applying for Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness is about to get easier for bigger borrowers, Inc. reports. After months of requiring financial documentation proving need from borrowers with PPP loans of $2 million or more, the Small Business Administration took steps this week to roll back some of those requirements. The effort marks an about-face for the agency that landed in hot water after allowing publicly traded companies to access the program intended for small businesses. It also signifies a quicker forgiveness process for some borrowers. Read the full story.

Aerial mission: Crews will spray for mosquitoes this evening in parts of East Baton Rouge Parish near the Mississippi River amid an increase in West Nile Virus activity in the area, WBRZ-TV reports. Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control says it will conduct an aerial spray mission around 8:30 p.m. The spray is set to hit the southwest portion of the parish in the Riverbend area. Read the full story.

Targeting California: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is among a coalition of 16 attorneys general urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to not reinstate a waiver allowing California to implement its own carbon emissions standards that essentially regulate the automotive industry for the rest of the U.S., The Center Square reports. Read the full story.