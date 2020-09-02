Roundup: Power still out / Ochsner makes headlines / Fed economic survey 

Entergy’s plan: Entergy Louisiana today announced the company’s plan to bring power back to southwest Louisiana, where hundreds of thousands of people are still without power. The transmission system, which is a critical component of delivering power to customers’ homes, suffered catastrophic damage and Entergy is working to restore a portion of the system in the next two weeks. The company says it could be up to three weeks before residents have full power. Read an update on the region from the Associated Press.

COVID-19 care: A new investigation from nonprofit newsroom ProPublica reports that in mid-April, as COVID-19 cases surged in New Orleans, Ochsner made decisions in stark contrast to those made by other hospitals in hot spots across the country. At a time when relatives were being kept away from their sick loved ones to prevent the spread of a contagious and deadly virus, Ochsner allegedly sent infected patients back into communities to die at home. Read the full investigation.

Pessimism: The latest Federal Reserve survey of U.S. economic activity found generally modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the coronavirus. The Fed report made public today indicates uncertainty continues to echo across the nation stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity. The report, based on responses gathered before Aug. 24, found that economic activity had increased modestly from late July but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic hit in March. Read the full story.