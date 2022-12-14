Roundup: Power outages / Weather emergency / Tech labeling 

Blackout: Hundreds of power outages were reported this afternoon in the Baton Rouge area, WAFB-TV reports. According to Entergy’s power outage map, several hundred customers were without power as of noon. Click here for live Entergy power outages.

Possible tornadoes: Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency amid a severe storm system passing over the state. Initial reports from the National Weather Service indicate six possible tornadoes struck Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, East Carroll and Franklin parishes. Much of the state remains under a weather threat this evening. See Edwards’ announcement.

TikTok: Attorneys general from 15 states, including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry, have demanded Apple and Google increase the age-appropriate rating for social media app TikTok in their online stores or face possible legal action. The AGs contend the content available on TikTok goes well beyond the current guidelines. The Center Square has the full story.