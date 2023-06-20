Roundup: Power outages persist / Airline Highway roadwork / Eviction filings 

Heat wave: While Baton Rouge is back online following this weekend’s summer storms, the Southwestern Electric Power Company says that more than 93,000 of its Louisiana customers were still without power this morning. At the same time, officials in Texas are asking residents to reduce their power use to prevent further blackouts as the heat wave across the South continues. Read more.

Lane closures: The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that a portion of Airline Highway will be closed from Friday, June 23, to Monday, June 26. The closure will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow railroad crews to repair the Canadian National Railroad crossing. WAFB-TV has more information.

Topping pre-pandemic levels: Eviction filings are far above pre-pandemic levels in many cities across the country as pandemic relief disappears and inflation causes rents to spike. According to the latest data from the Eviction Lab, filings in some cities are running as much as 50% above levels seen prior to the pandemic. Read more.