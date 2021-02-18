Roundup: Power outages / Mortgage rates / GameStop saga

Lights on: Entergy Louisiana and DEMCO have released estimates for customers who are without power across the Baton Rouge area, WAFB-TV reports. DEMCO says it hopes to get all customers back online by tomorrow, and Entergy says customers still without power can expect it back on before the end of the day. David Freese, a spokesperson for Entergy Louisiana, says the company has faced many challenges in restoring power in older parts of Baton Rouge. Crews have had to manually scale power poles, which has cut down on the speed of restoration efforts.

Uptick: According to the latest data released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate average climbed to 2.81%. It was 2.73% a week ago and 3.49% a year ago, according to The Washington Post. The 30-year fixed rate has not been this high since Nov. 12, around the time Pfizer announced results from its coronavirus vaccine trial. Read the full story.

Testimony: Key players in the GameStop saga are testifying to a House committee today. Lawmakers are examining whether the wild swings in the stock price of the video game retailer exposed conflicts in the market’s structure that can hurt unsophisticated investors. The episode has been portrayed as a victory of the little guy over Wall Street titans, but not everyone is buying it. Lawmakers from both parties are among the skeptics. Read the full story.