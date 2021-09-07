Roundup: Power outage update / LSU grants / Gulf oil spill 

EBR mostly back: Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana, most of them outside New Orleans, still didn’t have power today. In the Capital Region, just 10% of customers were still without power this morning, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which has been tracking available data. See BRAC’s outage chart.

Record year: LSU faculty were awarded more grants and contracts this past year than ever before, according to an announcement from the university. LSU garnered a record $166.1 million in research grants and contracts this past fiscal year, which ended June 30. The prior fiscal year, LSU received $145 million in cumulative research funding. LSU’s second-highest amount was $156 million in 2009. See the announcement.

Cleanup: The company overseeing the response to a large oil spill spurred by Hurricane Ida said Tuesday that a containment dome has been placed over a broken undersea pipeline, stemming the flow into the Gulf of Mexico. Houston-based Talos Energy said in a statement that its oil spill response contractor had installed the containment dome Monday evening, allowing for the recovery of the oil coming from the sheared-off 1-foot-diameter pipe and transferring it to surface vessels. Read more.