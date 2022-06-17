Roundup: Power outage / Canceled flights / LinkedIn scams

Equipment issues: The University Hills neighborhood in Baton Rouge has been without power for over 24 hours as Entergy has struggled to reach damaged equipment to turn the lights back on, WBRZ-TV reports. An Entergy spokesperson says that the damaged equipment is in a rear alley behind someone’s home, making it inaccessible to bucket trucks. Read the full story.

Travel troubles: U.S. airlines canceled high numbers of flights for a second straight day today as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers. By early afternoon in the eastern U.S., airlines had scrubbed more than 1,100 flights after canceling more than 1,700 on Thursday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Read the full story.

Fake accounts: Fraudsters who exploit LinkedIn to lure users into cryptocurrency investment schemes pose a significant threat to the platform and consumers, according to Sean Ragan, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the San Francisco and Sacramento, California, field offices. LinkedIn has acknowledged the increase in fraud and says it removed 32 million fake accounts last year, but many people have reportedly lost money to the scams. Read more from CNBC.