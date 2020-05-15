Roundup: Potential flooding / Louisiana Supreme Court / JC Penney  

Preparedness: With more rain in this weekend’s forecast, Ascension Parish is handing out sandbags at several locations for residents to pick up. Sandbags are available at Jackie Robinson Park in Geismar; Stevens Park in St Amant; Fire District 1 on Airline Highway in Gonzales; and the old parish barn on Church Street in Donaldsonville. Get more information here.

Website upgrade: The Louisiana Supreme Court today announced the launch of a new, improved website with expanded digital technology for users. The website, www.lasc.org, will be used by the court to provide news releases, court opinions, links to the Clerk of Court’s office, the daily docket, live streaming of oral arguments and information about court programs.

Buying time: J.C. Penney made a crucial interest payment Thursday as the department store teeters on the edge of a potential bankruptcy filing. The retailer disclosed today that it paid about $17 million that was due more than a week ago on its senior secured term loan credit facility, USA Today reports. The payment could give the company extra time to negotiate a plan to deal with its financial crisis, which stems from years of declining sales, burdensome debt and temporary store closings due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.