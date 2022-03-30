Roundup: Possible tornadoes / LSU graduate programs / US economic growth 

Deja vu: A tornado watch is in effect for the Baton Rouge area until 7 p.m., WAFB-TV reports. A significant severe weather outbreak is occurring across parts of the Deep South today, bringing high winds and rain. Read more.

Rankings: LSU’s engineering and public affairs graduate programs were ranked among U.S. News and World Report’s annual list of best graduate schools. The LSU Master’s of Public Affairs program moved up two spots from last year’s ranking to No. 70 overall and No. 51 among public universities on this year’s list of 270 ranked programs. It also ranked higher than competitors such as the University of Arkansas, Mississippi State University, Tulane, and UNO. The engineering graduate school was listed No. 109 overall and No. 72 among public institutions. See the rankings.

Revised: The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a healthy 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the government reported today, a slight downgrade from its previous estimates. For all of 2021, the nation’s gross domestic product—its total output of goods and services—jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession. See the full story.