Roundup: Population loss / Refinery restarts / Nonunanimous juries

Moving away: New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows most of Louisiana’s larger cities lost population between July 2020 and July 2021, despite gains elsewhere in the South. The population estimate for Baton Rouge was 225,128 in April 2020, then declined to 224,480 by July 2020. On July 1, 2021, the population was 222,185, a loss of 2,295 or 1.02%. Read the full story from The Center Square.

Gasoline prices: The Biden administration is reaching out to the oil industry to inquire about restarting shuttered refineries, as the White House scrambles to address record high-gasoline prices that are setting off political alarm bells ahead of the midterm elections, Bloomberg reports. Members of the National Economic Council and other officials have inquired within the industry about factors that led some refining operations to be curtailed and if plans are underway to restart capacity, a person familiar with the matter said. Read more.

Legislation shelved: Legislation providing a possible path to freedom for people convicted of felonies by nonunanimous Louisiana juries has been shelved for the current legislative session. The bill would have allowed those convicted by nonunanimous juries to apply for a review by a five-member board appointed by the governor. Read more.

Editor’s note: Daily Report will not be published on Monday, May 30, in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Daily Report will return on Tuesday, May 31.