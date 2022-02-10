Roundup: Political maps / EV charging / January inflation  

Outside counsel: Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder hired the BakerHostetler law firm to provide “redistricting advice” for at least $10,000 per month for three months, according to a contract that legislative staff provided Wednesday night in response to a public records request. If the Louisiana Legislature gets sued over new political maps, BakerHostetler’s fee escalates to at least $60,000 per month, assuming the firm handles the litigation. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Interstate priority: A $5 billion program to create a national network of electric vehicle charging stations will give priority to interstate highways and fast chargers before expanding into remote rural and crowded urban areas, federal officials say. Biden administration officials said today they plan to roll out guidelines for states applying for federal funds to build the charging stations. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

Soaring prices: Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering America’s consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy. The Labor Department said today that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with 12 months earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. Read more.