Roundup: Police lawsuits / Russian sanctions / AT&T

You can’t sue: State legislators passed a bill on Thursday that would make it significantly more difficult to sue police officers who injure or kill someone. The bill, by Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, codifies and expands qualified immunity protections for Louisiana law enforcement, including town marshals, constables, sheriff’s deputies and all other peace officers. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Closed for business: The United States is imposing more than 500 new sanctions on Russian companies, individuals and firms in other countries that supply Russia’s military and industrial production, according to a Treasury Department spokeswoman. Read more from The Washington Post.

Technical error: A day after thousands of AT&T customers were left without cell service, the company is saying the drop in service was caused by a technical error, not a cybersecurity attack. The Federal Communications Commission, Department of Homeland Security and FBI are among the federal agencies investigating the incident. Read more from The Associated Press.





