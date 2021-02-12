Roundup: Police dogs / Job fair / Avant Organics

Policy change: Baton Rouge police will no longer use K-9 officers when pursuing juveniles, Mayor Sharon Weston Brooome announced today following a special report from The Advocate, which showed that Black teenagers are disproportionately bitten by Baton Rouge police dogs. WAFB-TV has the full statement from Broome about the policy change.

IT and software: Louisiana Economic Development and seven Louisiana technology employers will conduct a virtual career fair later this month for job candidates in the software and IT services industry. Job seekers should register in advance at the event landing page, where they can view positions available in cities across Louisiana. The Virtual Career Fair is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Approximately 170 positions are available for entry- and mid-level professionals in the field.

$4M investment: Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the creation of Avant Organics LLC, a new specialty chemicals company that plans to manufacture innovative products at the Central Louisiana Regional Port in Alexandria, subject to a final lease agreement. Parent company Crest Industries will make a $4 million capital investment and create 40 new direct jobs through the project. Avant Organics represents a new business sector for Crest Industries. Based in Pineville, Crest Industries employs more than 80 in a diverse slate of companies serving customers in electrical infrastructure, distribution, industrial services and natural resources. See the announcement.