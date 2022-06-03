Roundup: Plumber licenses / Wall Street falls / Crypto scams 

Restrictions removed: The Louisiana Legislature approved a bill Thursday that would give full statewide licensure to plumbers currently restricted to working in a certain parish or local jurisdiction. House Bill 300, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Devillier, R-Eunice, received final passage in the Senate with a 31-0 vote. If the governor signs the bill, it will eliminate a licensing roadblock within state law that restricts certain plumbers from working outside of a limited geographical area. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Market reaction: U.S. stocks were falling today as Wall Street focuses on the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower in afternoon trading after a report showed employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. While that’s a good sign for the economy amid worries about a possible recession, many investors believe it will keep the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. Read more.

Digital crimes: Americans have lost more than $1 billion to cryptocurrency scams since the start of last year, as criminals exploit rising popular interest in scoring quick digital riches, according to a new analysis by the Federal Trade Commission. Crypto-based con jobs now account for one-fourth of all dollars lost to such fraud, taking in more than 46,000 people from the beginning of 2021 through March, the report found. The losses in crypto last year were almost 60 times what they were in 2018. Read the full story from The Washington Post.