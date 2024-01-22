Roundup: PitchBR / EV pushback / BRCC 

Business innovators sought: Nexus Louisiana is looking for Louisiana college students interested in pitching their business ideas at PitchBR on Feb. 8, at Red Stick Social on Government Street. Participants will present their product or technology to a panel of judges for the chance to win $1,000. Get more information.

Response to mandate: Gov. Jeff Landry joined 15 other Republican governors to urge President Biden to change course on his administration’s mandate that two out of every three vehicles be battery-electric by 2032. See the letter.

Dressing for the job: Baton Rouge Community College has launched a new initiative called The Closet, which provides students with appropriate clothing for job interviews. Read more about how to donate to the initiative from WAFB-TV.