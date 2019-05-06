Roundup: Phone scams / Nungesser launches tour / BP’s gulf expansion

Don’t pick up: The Federal Communications Commission is warning consumers about a new “one ring” phone scheme. Known as a wangiri scam—Japanese for “one ring and cut”—The New York Times reports the scam preys on unknowing victims by enticing them to call back international numbers for which they’re ultimately charged premium rates. The scam originally appeared in the U.S. in 2013, but hit a lull. it’s made a recent comeback to the U.S., increasing 98% in the first quarter. Read the full story.

Promotions: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is kicking off the 36th annual National Travel and Tourism Week at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs today. The week, according to his office, celebrates how travel helps jobs, economic growth, and quality of life for communities.

Gulf oil: BP announced this morning it approved an expansion in the Gulf of Mexico that will add 50,000 barrels of daily oil equivalent to its massive Thunder Horse field, The Houston Chronicle reports. The Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 project, expected to come online in 2021, follows two other Thunder Horse expansions completed in the past two years. With more than 300,000 barrels of daily production a day in the region, BP remains the Gulf of Mexico’s largest producer. Read the full story.