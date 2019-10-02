Roundup: Phelps Dunbar expands / SBA Awards / Kenilworth Manor sold 

Growing: Regional law firm Phelps Dunbar announced today it has added a new team of lawyers who will focus on health care litigation to it’s Baton Rouge office. Formerly of Baker Donelson, the group of four attorneys will handle health care litigation, state and federal regulatory matters, risk management, ERISA, privacy and cyber issues. Leading the health care team is partner Errol J. King, Jr.

Nominate: The U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office is now accepting nominations for the 2020 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year. Interested parties can nominate a person or business online. SBA Awards will be given in celebration of National Small Business Week, May 3 to May 9, 2020.

Sold: Kenilworth Manor apartment complex, off Highland Road, was sold to a Baton Rouge group for $2.6 million. The Chateau Apartments of Baton Rouge LLC, whose officer is listed as Paul White Jr., purchased the 34,000-square-foot property from Kenilworth Manor LLC. The complex features 32 two-bedroom units that are each approximately 950 square feet, according to a property listing online.