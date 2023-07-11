Roundup: PGA Tour / Amazon Prime Day / Malaria cases  

Playing defense: The PGA Tour has begun its public defense of its deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf ahead of a key Senate hearing slated for this week. The tour’s chief operating officer, Ron Price, who is set to testify Tuesday, released an op-ed in The Athletic on Monday defending the deal and explaining why it was the best outcome for the future of golf. He also argued the agreement should not be considered a merger. Read the full story from CNBC.

Economic gauge: Amazon is projecting new heights for this year’s Prime Day, while analysts expect concerns about the economy to weigh on consumer demand. The annual summer promotion, an early indicator of shopping patterns for the year, is set for today and Wednesday at a pivotal moment for the country’s largest online retailer. In recent quarters, the growth rate at Amazon’s online store has slipped. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

On the lookout: Louisiana’s top public health doctor says officials are closely monitoring the first mosquito-borne U.S. malaria cases in two decades in Florida and Texas as the state enters the heart of mosquito season while also battling the annual outbreak of West Nile virus. Read more about the mosquito situation from USA Today Network.