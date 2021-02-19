Roundup: Pfizer vaccine / LSU baseball / Shots for teachers

One dose: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE generates robust immunity after one dose and can be stored in ordinary freezers instead of at ultracold temperatures, according to new research and data released by the companies, The Wall Street Journal reports. The findings provide strong arguments in favor of delaying the second dose of the two-shot vaccine. They could also have substantial implications on vaccine policy and distribution around the world, simplifying the logistics of distributing the vaccine. Read the full story.

Opening day: LSU will begin its 2021 baseball season Saturday at 1 p.m. against Air Force. The Tigers will face the Falcons again Sunday at noon and then play Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Monday,. It’s been 11 months since the Tigers last played in Alex Box Stadium. Read a recent 225 feature looking at what fans can expect this season.

Vaccine appointments: The East Baton Rouge Parish School System, in coordination with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Centers in Schools, has opened a COVID-19 vaccination appointment request form for educators and school staff to get their vaccines, WAFB-TV reports. School employees who wish to receive the vaccination will be able to request a vaccine appointment by visiting fmolhs.org/COVID19Vaccine.