Roundup: Pete Richardson / COVID subvariants / Raiding retirement

Coach honored: Longtime Southern University football coach Pete Richardson was one of eight new inductees named to the Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday. Richardson, who coached the Jaguars for 17 seasons, from 1993 to 2009, was the only coach included in the 2023 class of inductees. In his time at Southern, he led the Jaguars to four Black college national titles. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Virus update: Subvariants of the omicron strain of COVID-19 that more easily dodge immunity are causing more than 70% of new U.S. infections, CNBC reports. They pose a significant threat to people with compromised immune systems because key antibody treatments are resistant to them. Read the full story.

Hardship withdrawals: The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, nonhardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals have all been on the rise this year, but “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to the Vanguard Group, which tracks 5 million savers. The share of those taking hardship withdrawals from their 401(k) retirement plans in October reached 0.5%, the highest level since 2004 when Vanguard began tracking the data. Read the full story from USA Today.