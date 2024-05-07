Roundup: Peloton / Title IX lawsuit / Interstate 12 closure

Throwing a lifeline: A number of private equity firms are considering a buyout of Peloton as the fitness company looks to refinance its debt and get back to growth after 13 straight quarters of losses. In recent months, the pandemic darling has had talks with at least one firm as it considers going private. Read more from CNBC.

A growing list: More Louisiana school systems are signing on to Attorney General Liz Murrill‘s lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over recent changes to the federal statute known as Title IX. Murrill announced Tuesday that 16 school boards across the state have officially joined the lawsuit as plaintiffs. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Closed: Crews plan to shut down Interstate 12 East at the I-10/I-12 split in Baton Rouge Friday night. The closure will allow for workers to remove an old overpass as part of the College Flyover Project. Officials said the closure is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and could last until 5 a.m. on Saturday. Read more from WAFB-TV.